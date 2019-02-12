Johnny Mac’s closing retail stores and selling team division

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Johnny Mac's sporting goods have announced that their stores are closing. Since 1967, they've operated nine stores in Missouri, Illinois, and Michigan, including five in the St. Louis area. They will be liquidated over the next few months with sales offering significant discounts.

Johnny Mac`s Sporting Goods has sold its team apparel division to BSN Sports in Dallas. Owner Bob McArthur says he believes in the new owner, BSN, and their ability to continue to serve his customers without a brick and mortar store. BSN will hire most of Johnny Mac's sales staff, who will still have uniform samples to show customers.

This letter was sent to customers: