Missing Missouri teen last seen Wednesday

WASHINGTON COUNTY,Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is searching for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen at around 9am Wednesday. They say Draven Hicks may be headed to Bonne Terre, Missouri. He is from Cadet, Missouri.

Hicks was wearing boots and an orange or black hoodie. He is described as 5’7″ tall, weighing 160 lbs, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Call the Washing County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information at 573-438-5478.