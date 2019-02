× Money Saver – L’Oreal Lip Stain Hot Deals

ST. LOUIS – An exclusive deal for you this morning on loreal lip stain.

Right now at Tanga online, get this five pack of loreal color Riche Caresse lip stain in assorted colors down from $60 to $16.99, add in our exclusive code to get an additional three dollars off, for a low price of $13.99

That’s just $2.80 per lip stain.

Plus shipping is free.

Exclusive Fox2 Promo Code:

moneysaver