Quick-hit of rain and wet snow exits St. Louis before noon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — One last quick burst of precipitation this morning will come as a mix of rain and wet snow this morning. There should be little if any accumulation. That quick hitting mix is gone by 10am with gusty winds taking hold through the rest of the day.

Today’s top temperatures will be in the upper 30's. It should be breezy and cold tonight with low temperatures in the mid-20's.

Wednesday brings improvement with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the low-50's.

Valentine's Day also looks pretty good with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the middle 50's. It will turn much colder Thursday night into Friday.

Long Term: Lots of questions on timing and track of several fast-moving systems from Friday into early next week. But it does appear there will be a couple of fast shots at some light snow over the weekend and early next week.