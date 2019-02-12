× Son sets mother’s home ablaze allegedly over Cheez-Its

ATLANTA (WGCL) – A man had to rescue his mother from the second floor during a fire at a DeKalb County home that allegedly began over a box of Cheez-Its.

The incident happened at the home on Creekford Drive in Lithonia.

Officials tell CBS46 News that two brothers and their 61-year-old mother were at the home when an argument began over a box of Cheez-It snack crackers.

That’s when one of the brothers, who police say was intoxicated, locked his brother and mother inside the home and began pouring gasoline on the front steps.

He then lit the home on fire, trapping the two inside. The brother was able to lift his mother down from the second story window and then get himself out safely.

The man who started the fire, only described as a 32-year-old man, was taken into custody. It’s unclear what charges he is facing.