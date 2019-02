Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis is a town that foodies seek out. St. Louis Magazine is out with their annual " Top 32 dishes to eat in St. Louis" and this year, one dish that made the list was the Curried Cauliflower Steak from Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse.

John Dalton, director of hospitality of Hamilton Hospitality and George Mahe, dining editor at St. Louis Magazine joined FOX 2's kitchen to prepare the non-meat steak just in time for Lent.