× St. Louis police searching for hit-and-run driver

ST. LOUIS – Police are on the lookout for the operator of a vehicle they say hit and injured a pedestrian before fleeing the scene early Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. on North Broadway near Dodd-Ridge.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with only minor injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation and anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the St. Louis Police Department (314) 444-0100.