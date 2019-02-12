St. Louis Wheel opening at Union Station this summer

ST. LOUIS – More uplifting news on the redevelopment of Union Station in downtown as it was announced that the St. Louis Wheel would open this summer.

The 200-foot high observation wheel will have 42 fully-enclosed and climate controlled gondolas. Each gondola will be ADA compliant and can comfortably seat six adults.

Each St. Louis Wheel ride will last approximately 15 minutes, with passengers taking three or four giant rotations over the city skyline.

An exact date was for the grand opening was not given on the St. Louis Wheel Instagram page. The wheel is expected to be open 365 days a year.

Union Station will also welcome the St. Louis Aquarium later this year.

The $187 million family entertainment facility will have more than 1 million gallons of water and feature more than 13,000 aquatic animals, including more than 60 sharks and rays.

In addition, three new restaurants will open this summer at Union Station before the opening of the aquarium: The St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain, The Train Shed, and The 1894 Café.