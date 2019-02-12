Take Valentine’s Day dining to new heights at Three Sixty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Do you have a Valentine's date, but are struggling to find a restaurant that`s outside of the box?

How about taking your love to new heights and consider a sky-high table at Three Sixty, on top of the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark. With sweeping 360-degree views of the city's sparkling lights, this ultimate rooftop bar is one of the most romantic spots in St. Louis.

FOX`s Derrion Henderson talked with Blaise Pastoret andChef Rick Kazmer about how they are setting up for a special evening with couples.