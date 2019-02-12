Tim’s Travels: Grab the perfect Valentine’s Day Flowers at Stems Florist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. - Does Tim Ezell have what it takes to be a florist? He was live in Florissant at Stems Florist getting ready for the Valentine's Day Rush.

Stems Florist is an award-winning, sustainable floral design studio specializing in floral artistry, high style, and unique florals for all of life`s festive occasions. Lead by Jenny Thomasson, Joe Thomasson, and Kim Brannan, their floral designs are filled with the essence of organic style, fresh air, life, and artistry.

For those who don’t have any idea what to do or what to get, Stems Florist has some unique flower arrangements that are sure to serve as a memorable Valentine’s day gift. For more information or to place your order call 314-972-7836 or visit stems4flowers.com