DELLWOOD, MO – A water distribution break at Chambers Road and West Florissant closed the intersection.

The Missouri American Water responded to the scene Tuesday night to make repairs.

The 20-inch main break has affected water service to about 40 customers and formed some ice in the streets.

A spokesperson for the utility says they hope to have main repaired after Wednesday mornings rush hour.

Missouri American Water urges drivers to avoid the area.

Chambers may be back open, but the pavement is slick and drivers are having hard time getting traction. It would be best to just avoid the area. Crews expected to be working well into morning rush hour commute. https://t.co/ofZ7A7ZIUE — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) February 13, 2019