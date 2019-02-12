Wife of aviation mechanic killed by carbon monoxide poisoning speaks about his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Janelle Herring says her husband Arron Herring was a healthy, strong and a hard-working aviation technician who loved his family dearly. It was an absolute shock when she took a phone call from the Moberly Police Department saying her 29-year-old husband was rushed to a hospital in Columbia, MO on February 5th for carbon monoxide poisoning.

“It’s some scary, nasty stuff that will obviously take you so easily because I can definitely tell you he wasn’t in there long and he was gone,” said Herring.

Her family started a GoFundMe page because Janelle is worried about raising her 3 daughters without their father.

“I don’t know how families could go through it without the support that I have because I feel like that’s the only way I can be here sitting, talking to you right now,” said Herring. “Otherwise I’d be curled up in a ball and couldn’t get out of bed but because of the support of my family, I’m getting through this.”

She wants everyone to know how much she loved her husband and how much he was loved by his family including his mother Angie and his 3 daughters.

Janelle does take comfort in knowing Arron was an organ donor. She said several of his organs were donated and possibly saved other lives.

“It means a lot and I know it would for him too,” she said.

She hopes everyone will take the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning seriously and install working carbon monoxide detectors in their homes.