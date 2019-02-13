Alleged kidnapping leads to multi-state police pursuit, shootout with police; 2 dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS - An overnight police pursuit crossed state lines, went for well over an hour and ended with two people dead.

According to Illinois State Police, the pursuit began just after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 50 near Highway 47 in Jefferson City. 39-year-old Leslie K. Austin allegedly kidnapped a 33-year-old woman and her child from a Jefferson City apartment complex.

The pursuit traveled through St. Louis County and City then traveled northbound on I-55 crossing the Poplar Street Bridge into Illinois at 9:34 p.m.

The woman and child were able to escape from the vehicle along Route 140. The woman had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the child was not injured. Illinois State Police confirmed she had been taken to a local hospital and was in surgery as of 5:30a.m.. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Austin continued to flee from police and ended up in Bond County, Illinois where he tried to carjack another vehicle along Route 140 near Shore Creek, Illinois. During the attempted carjacking he allegedly shot and killed 64-year-old Gregory Price from Florissant, Missouri.

Austin eventually drove down a dead-end road where he exited the vehicle and tried to flee on foot. He began shooting at police who fired back. Austin was later found dead but it's unclear if he died from the shootout with authorities or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Illinois State Police say Austin and the 33-year-old woman were believed to be involved in a relationship and the juvenile was his child. Court records show a protection order was filed against Austin on February 7. Austin did not show up to the court date.

More details will be posted as this story develops.

