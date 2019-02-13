× Bess leads Saint Louis past George Washington 73-58

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Javon Bess had 26 points as Saint Louis topped George Washington 73-58 on Wednesday night.

Bess made 4 of 6 3-pointers and went 12 for 12 from the foul line. He added six rebounds.

Fred Thatch Jr. had 12 points for Saint Louis (16-9, 7-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tramaine Isabell added 12 points. Jordan Goodwin had 10 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the visiting team.

DJ Williams had 21 points for the Colonials (7-17, 3-8). Maceo Jack added 11 points. Javier Langarica had 10 points.

Terry Nolan Jr., who was second on the Colonials in scoring entering the matchup with 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (2 of 10).

Saint Louis plays La Salle at home on Satuday. George Washington takes on Duquesne on the road on Saturday.