'Amphibious aircraft' lands in Mississippi River, sends first responders scrambling

ST. LOUIS – Rescuers scrambled to the Mississippi riverfront Wednesday after first hearing a plane had gone down into the river near the Gateway Archgrounds.

The St. Louis Fire Department initially tweeted its Marine Rescue Task Force was responding to a downed aircraft in the river.

Approximately 10 minutes later, the fire department updated the situation, saying an “amphibious plane” had intentionally landed in the river.

The plane allegedly took off from the river a short time later. The fire department said it made contact with the plane, learned it was already airborne, and ordered its rescue units to return.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

Preliminary report: An amphibious aircraft intentionally landed in the vicinity of the Arch grounds. Companies are investigating further. Marine Rescue Task Force has launched. Multiple ground based apparatus investigating from several locations. #STLCity — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) February 13, 2019