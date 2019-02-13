Foundations of Freedom at The Field House Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - In honor of Black History Month, The Field House Museum has added a new exhibit :Foundations of Freedom.

The newest exhibit follows the momentous story of Dred and Harriet Scott`s fight for freedom. The exhibit details slavery in Missouri, freedom suits, the contributions of Scott family attorney Roswell Field and the rise of national discussions on slavery and citizenship.

FOX2's Derrion Henderson was live at the Field house in downtown to take a closer look at the Scotts, Roswell Field, and countless others who fought for freedom.

This exhibition runs through January 31, 2020.

Admission: Adults $10.00, children 7-16: $5.00, members and children 6 & under: free

Museum Hours: Wednesday - Saturday 10:00am to 4:00pm, Sunday Noon to 4:00pm

For more information visit fieldhousemuseum.org.