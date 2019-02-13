Friday snow may mean evening commute headaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - After two days of warmer temperatures, Winter will make a fast return to the region at the end of the week. A cold front Thursday evening will allow much colder air to return to the Bi-State. Into that cold air comes a southwestern storm system. The early outlook calls for snow to develop around midday Friday, building in from west to east, and then continuing through Friday night. South of I-44 in Missouri and I-64 in Illinois, precipitation may start as a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow before ending as all snow.

As of this writing, snow totals of 1" to 3" are expected between Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning. But with the storm still three days away, those numbers may change.

This storm will likely be an impact the Friday evening commute. Accumulating snow will cause slick roads, especially on bridges, overpasses, and curves. Start to think about and plan for your Friday evening activities now.