Lincoln County man dies in mobile home fire

MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. – A mobile home fire claimed the life of a Moscow Mills man late Tuesday evening.

According to firefighter Scott Weir, a spokesman for the Lincoln County Fire Protection District, the fire occurred around 11:05 p.m. in the 200 block of E. 4th Street. Firefighters were told a person was trapped inside a burning mobile home.

Moscow Mills police were the first to arrive at the scene and attempted to rescue the trapped individual but were unable because of heavy smoke.

Weir said firefighters broke through a bedroom window in an attempt to reach the occupant but were forced outside due to the fire.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located the body of an adult man inside the mobile home.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

Crews from the Lincoln County Ambulance District, Wentzville Fire Protection District, Winfield-Foley Fire Protection District, and Old Monroe Fire Protection District responded to assist during the incident.