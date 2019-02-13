× Pentatonix Pre-Sale for FOX 2 happening Thursday!

Three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix have announced they are bringing their world tour to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sunday, August 11th. Emmy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling recording artist Rachel Platten will join as special guest on all dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 15th, but FOX 2 has an exclusive pre-sale on Thursday, February 14th.

Use password: FOX2NOW

Tickets for the tour will be available via a Patreon member presale running from Monday, February 11th at 10am local time until Thursday, February 14th at 10pm local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 12th at 10am local time through Thursday, February 14th at 10pm local time.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, February 15th at 12pm local time at www.ptxofficial.com, unless otherwise noted below.