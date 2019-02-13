× Satanic Temple member loses fight on Missouri abortion law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri Supreme Court has dismissed a member of the Satanic Temple’s challenge to one of the state’s abortion laws.

Judges on Wednesday ruled against Mary Doe, an anonymous Satanic Temple member.

Doe alleged that her religious rights were violated by a Missouri law requiring that women seeking abortions be provided with a booklet that says “the life of each human being begins at conception.” Abortion providers also must give women a chance to view an ultrasound and hear the fetal heartbeat.

But Supreme Court judges ruled that Doe didn’t have to read the booklet and could have declined the ultrasound.

Satanic Temple members don’t believe in a literal Satan but see the biblical Satan as a metaphor for rebellion against tyranny.

Doe’s attorney says they’re disappointed.