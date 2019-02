Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Family physician at Barnes-Jewish Medical Group and children's book author Dr. Ashley Denmark joins us today to promote her book "Olivia's Doctor Adventures." The book is based on her daughter's questions about medicine and doctors.

Denmark is also the creator of two social media campaigns: @ProjectDiversifyMedicine and @BlackGirlBooksMatter.

She is also a frequent featured speaker and lecturer in addition to having a regular podcast on the medical field.