St. Louis police officer charged with civil rights violation
ST. LOUIS – Wednesday (Feb. 13th) afternoon the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Missouri charged a St. Louis police officer with the violation of a person’s civil rights. The officer in question, 38-year-old Kenneth A. Grooms, II was charged with a misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights in reference to be free from unreasonable seizure.
The statue carries a penalty of a maximum of 1-year in prison, a fine of up to $100,000 or both imprisonment and a fine.
A joint investigation is ongoing with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department statement:
“While the accusations are disturbing, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has cooperated and supported the FBI investigation, and will continue to do so.”