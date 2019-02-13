St. Louis police officer charged with civil rights violation

February 13, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday (Feb. 13th) afternoon the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Missouri charged a St. Louis police officer with the violation of a person’s civil rights.  The officer in question, 38-year-old Kenneth A. Grooms, II was charged with a misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights in reference to be free from unreasonable seizure.

The statue carries a penalty of a maximum of 1-year in prison, a fine of up to $100,000 or both imprisonment and a fine.

A joint investigation is ongoing with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department statement:

“While the accusations are disturbing, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has cooperated and supported the FBI investigation, and will continue to do so.”

