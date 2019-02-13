× Teacher gives 5-year-old student ice cream, knowing he’s allergic

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) — Five-year-old Jason Parry was at preschool at Luke Elementary in Glendale Monday, when his mom Ashley Parry got a voicemail on her phone from his teacher.

The voicemail started out about parent-teacher conferences, but she said about 40 seconds in, his teacher also mentioned she gave Jason ice cream in class because he wanted some.

“My jaw dropped. Honestly, I said out loud, ‘How stupid can you be? This is common sense! Are you kidding me?’” she said angrily.

The problem is, Jason has a severe food allergy called “EoE,” where milk can cause his blood cells to attack his esophagus and stomach. It’s a condition his mom said they’ve discussed several times with his teacher, school nurses and administrators.

“Because he has a milk allergy she knows he’s not allowed to have it,” Ashley said. “We shouldn’t have to worry about sending him to school and worry about his teacher giving him a food he essentially isn’t allowed to have.”

She said sometimes his symptoms can take up to three days to show, usually starting with vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain.

Not only will Jason need to be monitored by an allergist and gastrointestinal doctor for the next few days, but his parents said something needs to change.

They’ve pulled Jason out of Luke Elementary completely, and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this is now an active investigation.

At this point, the Parry family’s message is simple.

“If you can’t handle something so simple, don’t be a teacher,” said Ashley.

The Dysart Unified School District issued this new statement to Arizona’s Family Tuesday night:

“At Dysart Unified School District, we take the health and safety of our students seriously. As soon as we became aware of this situation, we immediately began to investigate. The investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to determine exactly what happened, in order to avoid future incidents like this. We are mindful of the student’s situation and wish them the best.”