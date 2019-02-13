× Teen slain outside high school after fight during game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Authorities say a teenage girl was fatally shot outside a Kansas City high school after two groups of people got into an argument at a basketball game.

The Kansas City Star reports that the groups were escorted out of the Central Academy of Excellence one at a time Tuesday night. Officer Darin Snapp says that it appears the suspect was waiting in the parking lot when the second group exited the school and shot the girl. She was pronounced dead at a hospital, and the suspect fled in a minivan.

Police didn’t name the victim but said she was in her late teens.

Police say witnesses told them that the suspect and the victim knew each other from a prior disturbance. Snapp says police are reviewing surveillance video.