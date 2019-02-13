The benefits of adding collagen to your diet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Nutrition Program Coordinator at Life Time Athletic Carina Garza dropped by the studio to tell why we should add a collagen supplement to our diet.

With benefits that include healthier skin, hair and nails and improved gut and joint health, collagen has become the "supplement of the moment." It can even lead to better sleep.

People looking to add supplements into their diets can add half to one scoop of collagen power into shakes, oatmeal, or coffee for three to four weeks.

Life Time Athletic

3058 Clarkson Rd Ellisville

It.life