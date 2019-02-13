× Two students arrested after gun found at McCluer High School

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A handgun was found at McCluer High School Tuesday. A statement from Florissant Police says that a student was arrested after the school resource officer located the weapon. This student’s case is being handled by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

A second student was also arrested for trying to hide the gun in a bookbag. That case is being referred to St. Louis County Family Court. Both of the students are juveniles.

Police credit the relationship between the school’s resource officer and McCluer High School administration for the speedy recovery of the weapon. Police say that they are committed to working with school districts to create a safe and secure learning environment.