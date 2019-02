Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Wildlife biologist Tom Meister joined us to talk about the large population of geese in St. Louis.

Although they can be aggressive toward humans, especially during the mating season in May, the Missouri Department of Conservation implemented the Urban Goose Task Force in 1996 to help organize communication and coordination systems for urban goose issues.

To learn more about geese or for help controlling the geese in your area visit www.mdc.mo.gov.