2 persons of interest in custody in killing outside Kansas City school

Posted 8:27 am, February 14, 2019, by


KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two persons of interest have been taken into custody after a teenage girl was killed outside a Kansas City high school.

The Kansas City Star reports that 15-year-old An'Janique Wright was fatally shot Tuesday night outside the Central Academy of Excellence after two groups of people got into an argument at a basketball game. Police said the persons of interest won't be identified until charges are filed.

Wright's twin, Angelique Wright, says she was hugging her twin when a group of girls approached and started telling her sister to go outside to fight. She said her twin then got into an argument with the girls and a security officer told all the girls they had to leave.

Angelique Wright said someone then emerged from a van and shot her sister.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.