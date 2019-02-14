2 persons of interest in custody in killing outside Kansas City school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two persons of interest have been taken into custody after a teenage girl was killed outside a Kansas City high school.

The Kansas City Star reports that 15-year-old An'Janique Wright was fatally shot Tuesday night outside the Central Academy of Excellence after two groups of people got into an argument at a basketball game. Police said the persons of interest won't be identified until charges are filed.

Wright's twin, Angelique Wright, says she was hugging her twin when a group of girls approached and started telling her sister to go outside to fight. She said her twin then got into an argument with the girls and a security officer told all the girls they had to leave.

Angelique Wright said someone then emerged from a van and shot her sister.

