ST. LOUIS - The legendary Smash Band is getting ready for royalty and kick it up mardi gras style at the King's Ball to Benefit Responder Rescue. Throughout the year, organizers raise money to pay for medical and insurance bills for first responders who are hurt in the line of duty. The ball is for our heroes, police officers, firefighter's and EMS workers to help them in times of need.

Responder Rescue King's Ball 2019

7:00 Saturday, February 23

Ameristar Casino