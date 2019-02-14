Aircraft company plans repeat Mississippi River landings after rescue crews called again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Emergency crews responded to a stretch of the Mississippi River near I-270 and Riverview Thursday morning. For the second day in a row, a plane was spotted in the river. The landings are not illegal, but highly unusual, and have caused panic in some people witnessing the event. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter captured images of the plane on the tarmac at Parks Airport near East St. Louis, Illinois.

The Fire Department's Marine Task Unit was called help with a rescue operation Wednesday after people called 911 after seeing the plane land near the St. Louis Arch. They were cleared after they discovered it was an amphibious plane landing on the river.

The owner of the company selling the aircraft, Icon Aircraft, tells authorities that they will not be landing near the St. Louis Arch anytime soon. They do plan on landing repeatedly over the next several days on the Mississippi River. The landings are part of a promotion to sell their two-seater plane that can land on nearly any body of water.

"It’s not the first time that we’ve surprised onlookers with our water landing capability. Probably won’t be the last either. We’re grateful to have the local St. Louis Fire Department first responders on the scene so quickly to the A5’s inaugural splash and go’s on the Mississippi River," the company writes in a Facebook post.

FOX 2's camera captured video of the amphibious plane as is touched down just south of the St. Louis Arch Wednesday. FOX 2 reporters found the plane in a hangar at the downtown airport. Air traffic control source says the pilot had permission to land and take-off from the river. It's no different than the sightseeing helicopter at the arch.

Images from Thursday morning: