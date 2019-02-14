Attorney representing family of Officer Katlyn Alix says civil case is about finding the truth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – From the time he filed his civil case on behalf of the family of Officer Katlyn Alix, attorney Scott Rosenblum said he’s doing everything he can to find out what happened the night the officer was shot and killed by a colleague.

St. Louis police Officer Nathaniel Hendren was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for Alix’s death.

Alix, who was off-duty, was shot in the chest around 1 a.m. inside Hendren’s home in what police Chief John Hayden referred to as a game of Russian roulette.

Rosenblum said he’s made a move to get evidence in the case.

“We have sent a preservation letter to St. Louis (Metropolitan) Police Department, which city council acknowledged,” he said. “Basically, it’s just asking them to preserve all evidence in the case.”

Every case, whether criminal or civil, depends on the presentation of evidence. Rosenblum has said from that start of this civil case that he would uncover every fact he could.

“I know there has been some finger pointing, for lack of a better word, between the prosecutor’s office and police department,” he said. “Our clients just want to make sure everything is preserved.”

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner called the police department "obstructionist" at one point, saying investigators had a "pre-disposed” conclusion in the shooting and Rosenblum said he’s had talks with Gardner’s office.

“The circuit attorney's office has been fairly forthcoming in providing information I can share with our clients,” he said.

Rosenblum said this case is troubling because of the rumors that are being spread.

“Getting a lot of anonymous calls with information. Probably most (of it) is misinformation,” he said. “We have been dealing with that.”

Rosenblum wouldn’t say if or when a lawsuit would be coming from his office. However, he was hired by Officer Alix’s family to uncover answers regarding her death so one might assume a lawsuit could be forthcoming.