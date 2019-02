Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson visits two bridges in the St. Louis area today. They are in need of immediate repair. He's touring the state to promote infrastructure repairs.

During a stop in Kansas City Parson announced the state will cover the cost to replace some of the most critical bridges.

In his state-of-the-state address in January, he proposed a $351 million bond issue for 250 Missouri bridges which need immediate repairs or replacement.

The two St. Louis area bridges the governor will visit this afternoon are the Gravois Road bridges over Saline Creek in Fenton and the bridge at Route AD at Happy Sac Creek in Franklin County.