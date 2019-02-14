× Make It 8 Straight For The Blues

The Blues aren’t messing around. Riding a 7-game winning streak they jumped on Arizona for a 2-0 first period lead and then cruised to a 4-0 win over the Coyotes on the road on Valentine’s Day night. Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice giving him 24 goals on the season. Joel Edmundson and Robert Bortuzzo also scored. Jordan Binnington improved to 11-1-1 as a starting NHL goalie as he stopped all 21 saves for his third career shutout. The Blues moved into third place in the Central Division. Next stop is Colorado on Saturday afternoon.