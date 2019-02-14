× Man charged for robbery at Richmond Heights Post Office

ST. LOUIS – A 38-year-old St. Louis man was indicted Thursday in connection with last month’s robbery of the Richmond Heights Post Office.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, the robbery occurred December 6 at approximately 5:40 p.m. at the building on S. Big Bend Boulevard. The post office was closed but some employees were still there.

The defendant, identified as Dywane Upchurch, entered the building armed with a 9mm pistol and stole approximately $8,800 in cash. No employees were harmed during the robbery.

Upchurch was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon in the furtherance of a crime, and violent crimes stemming from the robbery.

If convicted, Upchurch faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the firearm possession charge, 25 years and a $250,000 fine on the assault charge, and 5 years on the violent crimes charge.