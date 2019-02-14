Man charged for robbery at Richmond Heights Post Office

Posted 4:42 pm, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:35PM, February 14, 2019

ST. LOUIS – A 38-year-old St. Louis man was indicted Thursday in connection with last month’s robbery of the Richmond Heights Post Office.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, the robbery occurred December 6 at approximately 5:40 p.m. at the building on S. Big Bend Boulevard. The post office was closed but some employees were still there.

The defendant, identified as Dywane Upchurch, entered the building armed with a 9mm pistol and stole approximately $8,800 in cash. No employees were harmed during the robbery.

Upchurch was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon in the furtherance of a crime, and violent crimes stemming from the robbery.

If convicted, Upchurch faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the firearm possession charge, 25 years and a $250,000 fine on the assault charge, and 5 years on the violent crimes charge.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.