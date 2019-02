× Man’s body found at Hazelwood recycling center

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A man’s body was found at around 7:30am today in the Republic Service Recycling Center in Hazelwood. The recycling processing center is located at 6025 Byassee Drive.

Hazelwood’s Criminal Investigation Unit is handling this case. This is a developing news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.