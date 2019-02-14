94th birthday celebration for Mathews-Dickey co-founder Martin Mathews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sunday, February 17 a massive birthday party will be held at Harris Stowe State University for Martin Mathews co-founder of Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club.

400 outstanding young men and women will also be receiving awards ranging from athletic achievement, teamwork, discipline to academic excellence.

Mathews-Dickey is a United Way nonprofit organization devoted to youth development whose mission is to produce well-educated, physically active, hopeful young people with families at the center of its efforts. Their vision is that every child has the skills, resources, and support to become productive adults.

Mr. Mathews 94th Birthday Celebration

Sunday, February 17

Harris-Stowe State University

1:00pm