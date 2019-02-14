Metro riders will ‘Wake Up to a Sweeter Commute’ on Valentine’s Day
ST. LOUIS – Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day for metro riders.
Metro Transit is teaming up with Citizens for Modern Transit, the MetroLink Police Unit, St. Clair County Transit District and the University of Missouri-St. Louis to share the love with Metro customers and give them a sweet treat as they commute on MetroBus and MetroLink
Security officers with the Transit Agency are handing out candy to riders at 14 metro transit centers from 6:30 until 8:00 a.m., Thursday, February 14. For some transit riders, their commute will get even sweeter because some of the candy boxes will have a free 2-hour pass, a one-day pass, a weekly or a monthly transit pass attached.
The ‘Wake Up to a Sweeter Commute’ 14 Metro locations:
5th & Missouri Transit Center
Belleville Transit Center
Brentwood I-64 Transit Center
Central West End Transit Center
Civic Center Transit Center*
Clayton Transit Center
Emerson Park Transit Center
Fairview Heights Transit Center
Forest Park-DeBaliviere Transit Center
Grand MetroLink Station
North County Transit Center
North Hanley Transit Center
Rock Road Transit Center
Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 Transit Center