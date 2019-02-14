× Metro riders will ‘Wake Up to a Sweeter Commute’ on Valentine’s Day

ST. LOUIS – Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day for metro riders.

Metro Transit is teaming up with Citizens for Modern Transit, the MetroLink Police Unit, St. Clair County Transit District and the University of Missouri-St. Louis to share the love with Metro customers and give them a sweet treat as they commute on MetroBus and MetroLink

Security officers with the Transit Agency are handing out candy to riders at 14 metro transit centers from 6:30 until 8:00 a.m., Thursday, February 14. For some transit riders, their commute will get even sweeter because some of the candy boxes will have a free 2-hour pass, a one-day pass, a weekly or a monthly transit pass attached.

Happy Valentine's Day St. Louis! From 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., we'll be at 14 Metro Transit Centers to greet you and give away Valentine’s Day candy (a free 2-hour pass, one-day pass, weekly or monthly transit pass could be attached). https://t.co/mYYgprHHWZ pic.twitter.com/7q49owRsHI — Metro (@STLMetro) February 14, 2019

We'll be at 14 Metro Transit Centers. Photo booths will be set up at the Civic Center, Fairview Heights and North County Transit Centers. More info: https://t.co/mYYgprZiOx — Metro (@STLMetro) February 13, 2019

The ‘Wake Up to a Sweeter Commute’ 14 Metro locations:

5th & Missouri Transit Center

Belleville Transit Center

Brentwood I-64 Transit Center

Central West End Transit Center

Civic Center Transit Center*

Clayton Transit Center

Emerson Park Transit Center

Fairview Heights Transit Center

Forest Park-DeBaliviere Transit Center

Grand MetroLink Station

North County Transit Center

North Hanley Transit Center

Rock Road Transit Center

Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 Transit Center