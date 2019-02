× Money Saver – Share a kiss and get free food at Qdoba on Valentine’s Day

ST. LOUIS – How about some free food all you have to do is smooch for some savings.?

Qdoba is back with its Valentine’s Day kiss promotion.

Just drive, walk, hop, skip, or fly to your nearest Qdoba today and order your entree of choice.

Then share a kiss with literally anyone or anything, partner, stranger, a plate of nachos and score a free entree of lesser or equal value.