Mother, child pulled from vehicle after hit 'n run accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – First responders rescued a woman and a child from a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident Thursday evening in north St. Louis County.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lewis and Clark Boulevard and St. Cyr Road.

The Riverview Fire Department had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok. A child in a rear passenger seat was rescued by Moline Acres police and will also be ok.

