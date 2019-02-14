× Second student charged for bringing gun and knife to Belleville West

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a second Belleville West High School student after a gun and knife were brought to campus earlier this week.

According to the Belleville Police Department, administrators contacted police around 11:15 a.m. Monday about a student bringing a gun to school.

Investigators learned a student brought a gun and knife to school in his book bag. He placed the book bag in his gym locker and went to gym class. The student came back to his locker and discovered his book bag had been opened and the firearm missing.

School officials placed the campus on lockdown and initiated an early dismissal.

This student, identified only as a 15-year-old, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of a weapon on school grounds, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card, unlawful possession of a firearm, and theft.

The student who initially took the gun and knife to school was charged Wednesday.