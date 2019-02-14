See Tony Award play ‘Oslo’ at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Posted 12:26 pm, February 14, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The 2017 Tony Award winner for best play is on stage now at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis through March 3, 2019.  Oslo pulls back the curtain on the tense negotiations that led to the Oslo accords between Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organization in 1993.  The two bitter enemies agreed to shake hands and work towards peace.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.