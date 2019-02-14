ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The 2017 Tony Award winner for best play is on stage now at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis through March 3, 2019. Oslo pulls back the curtain on the tense negotiations that led to the Oslo accords between Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organization in 1993. The two bitter enemies agreed to shake hands and work towards peace.
See Tony Award play ‘Oslo’ at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
-
Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, February 9-10, 2019
-
Tim’s Travels: Behind the scenes of the STL Repertory Theatre costume and prop warehouse
-
Official Rules: Like to Win tickets to OSLO at the Rep Theatre
-
A Christmas Story at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
-
The Rep show ‘A Christmas Story’ opens on November 28
-
-
ROCK OUT at Rock of Ages coming to the Fox Theatre!
-
See Les Miserables at the Fabulous Fox Theatre
-
Fox 2 celebrates Black History Visionaries
-
Rascal Flatts coming to St. Louis this May
-
An immersive Shakespeare experience, ‘Macbeth: Come Like Shadows’
-
-
‘Live from Ferguson!’ World Premiere at Harris-Stowe State University
-
John Goodman to be honored as St. Louis Film Festival kicks off in Delmar Loop