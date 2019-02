Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you love snakes and reptiles head to one of the largest reptile and exotics shows in the Midwest in St. Louis, Missouri!

The Show Me Snakes Sunday, February 17 at the Bridgeton Machinists Hall.

Micky Meyer and Tamara Meyer from the show joined FOX 2 with a variety of snakes, lizards, turtles, and amphibians.

Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show

10:00am - 4:30pm Sunday

12365 St.Charles Rock Rd.