Snow in forecast has MoDOT telling drivers to limit travel this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — – The Missouri Department of Transportation advises motorists to limit travel beginning Friday and throughout the weekend as a series of winter storms will impact roads across the state.

FOX 2 Meteorologist Angela Hutti says that snow will be building into the St. Louis region from west to east starting Friday. The Steady snow continues through the evening before ending around Midnight. In our southernmost counties, precipitation be more of a mix of sleet and snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected, though a few spots, especially along and just south of I-70 in Missouri, may see closer to 4 inches. Snow ends around Midnight.

The National Weather Service says that the second round of snow is forecast for Saturday.

