Snow still on track to impact Friday evening rush, activities

Posted 12:42 pm, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:44PM, February 14, 2019


ST. LOUIS, MO - The region may be loving a warm up for Valentine’s Day, but Winter is about to make a fast comeback with both very cold temperatures and some measurable snow.

Sunshine and strong southwest winds will push Thursday afternoon temperatures into the 60°s. But don't leave home without the coat for your Valentine's date night. A strong cold front moves through the region  early Thursday evening bringing a fast drop in temperatures and gusty northwest winds. We'll still be in the mid to upper 50°s at rush hour, but mid 30°s by bedtime. Out the door Friday morning temperatures will be in the low 20°s with wind chills in the low teens.

By Friday afternoon,  snow will be building into the St. Louis region from west to east. Steady snow continues through the evening before ending around Midnight. In our southernmost counties, precipitation be more of a mix of sleet and snow.  Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected, though a few spots, especially along and just south of I-70 in Missouri, may see closer to 4 inches. Snow ends around Midnight.

With temperatures in the 20°s and snow falling, this snow will impact the evening rush and Friday night plans. Accumulating snow will cause slick roads, especially on bridges, overpasses, and curves. Start plan for your Friday evening activities now.

 

