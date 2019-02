× St. Louis Community College at Forest Park will remain closed into the weekend

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis Community College’s Forest Park campus will remain closed the rest of the week due to an ongoing power outage. The outage was caused by a fire in a power substation on campus on February 11, 2019.

The campus will be closed both Friday and Saturday. STLCC Facilities and contractors are working to restore electricity.

Only the Forest Park campus is affected.

