St. Louis police officer charged with civil rights violation

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis police officer has been charged in federal court with a misdemeanor civil rights violation.

The charge was filed Wednesday against Officer Kenneth Grooms II. Court documents say “while acting under color of law, willfully deprived `John Doe’ of the right, protected and secured by the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution and laws of the United States, to be free from unreasonable seizure.” The incident is alleged to have occurred on May 5.

No other information is included, and no lawyer is listed for Grooms.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a police spokeswoman says that Grooms is “currently employed pending the investigation,” and referred other questions to the FBI. An agency spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

