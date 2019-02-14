University City High School students host silent march to honor Parkland shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. - Today marks one year since a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. 17 students and staff members were killed, 17 others were injured. It's the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history. University City High School is one of a number of schools across the country who are honoring the victims today.

The Women Empowerment Club will be holding a silent march on campus in honor of the victims of the Stoneman Douglas massacre. On February 14, 2018

The silent march was organized by UCHS seniors Rowan Hoel and Leah Zukosky, and, Elizabeth Goodbrake in an effort to bring awareness to gun violence and mass school shootings.

Students gathered on the front steps of University City High School Thursday morning at 7:00 a.m. 46 pairs of shoes were laid in front of the high school to represent six separate mass shooting that have taken place since Columbine.