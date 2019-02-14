Valentine’s Day also marks National Donor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - February 14 is known for Valentine’s Day but it also marks National Donor Day.

Today is an opportunity to raise awareness and remind people just one donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and save or heal more than 75 lives through eye and tissue donation.

Ivy Iverson, Transplant Coordinator at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital joined FOX 2 in the Morning to discuss what people can do to become donors.

