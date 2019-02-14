Video shows amphibious plane landing near Arch that caused panic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — An amphibious plane touched down in the Mississippi River Wednesday. The partial landing caused some onlookers to panic and call 911.FOX 2's camera captured this glimpse of the amphibious plane as is touched down just south of the St. Louis Arch.

Firefighters reacting to the 911 calls launched their Marine Rescue Task Force based on reports that a plane had gone down in the river. It took about 15 minutes to determine that there was no emergency.

FOX 2 reporters found the plane in a hangar at the downtown airport. Air traffic control source says the pilot had permission to land and take-off from the river. It's no different than the sightseeing helicopter at the arch.