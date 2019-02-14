Wife says Chicago officer who shot Laquan McDonald assaulted in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The wife of a white Chicago police officer who fatally shot black teenager Laquan McDonald says her husband has been assaulted by inmates in his cell at a Connecticut prison.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Tiffany Van Dyke says Jason Van Dyke had been placed in the prison's general population before being assaulting. She told the newspaper that she and others ``are all petrified and in fear for Jason's life.''

She says her husband ``was never supposed to be in general population'' and that she wants the situation ``rectified immediately.''

The newspaper says Van Dyke was transferred Feb. 5 from Rock Island County Jail in Rock Island, Illinois, to the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut.

A spokesperson for the Connecticut prison wasn't available for comment Wednesday night.

Van Dyke had been kept out of the Illinois jail's general population.

Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in October for McDonald's 2014 shooting.

___

For the AP's complete coverage of the Jason Van Dyke case: https://apnews.com/tag/LaquanMcDonald